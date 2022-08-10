NSU names Mike Lucas defensive coordinator

Northeastern State finalized its coaching staff just prior to the start of fall camp when it named Mike Lucas as its defensive coordinator.
Lucas replaces Michael Conrad, who left the program just before practices were set to begin.
Lucas has 30-plus years of coaching experience. His last stop was at Northwestern State University where he served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for four seasons.
Lucas returned to Northwestern State after spending the previous three seasons at Louisiana Lafayette where he was the defensive coordinator for the better part of the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
The RiverHawks, who went 2-9 last season under head coach J.J. Eckert, will be at Emporia State for their season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1. Their home opener is the following week (Sept. 10) against Missouri Southern at Doc Wadley Stadium.
