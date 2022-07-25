The Northeastern State women's basketball program announced Monday that Eddie Broughton Sr. has joined the team as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
"A few things about me: I'm passionate, determined, and loyal," said Broughton. "I'm looking forward to working with Coach Fala and seeing what kind of magic we can create in Tahlequah. It's an amazing opportunity; I'm seizing the moment and taking full advantage of it."
Broughton comes to NSU with five years of head coaching experience in women's basketball and 15 years of work in the college coaching ranks.
From 2016 to 2021, he served as head women's basketball coach at Western Oklahoma State College (Altus, Okla.). Broughton guided the Pioneers to its winningest campaign in the previous 15 years of the program with a 15-win season and graduated a high percentage of student-athletes from the college. He also led Western Oklahoma its most conference wins in the previous 15 years and its first playoff appearance in five seasons.
Previously Broughton spent one season at Oklahoma City University (2015-16), where he was an assistant coach for the men's basketball program. The Stars finished second in the Sooner Athletic Conference and spent six weeks in the national polls. Broughton had a highly successful two-season run a St. Gregory's University (2013-15) as an assistant men's basketball coach, where they reached the NAIA Final Four for the first time as a program and won a program-high 24 games. In two seasons at SGU, Broughton assisted in 22 conference wins, and 38 wins overall.
Broughton also had prior tenures at Western Oklahoma State as a basketball assistant coach. He helped orchestrate one of the biggest turnarounds in NJCAA Division I men's basketball during the 2006-07 season with 21 victories, a 15-win improvement from the previous year. Broughton also assisted both basketball programs for two seasons (2011-13).
Broughton played basketball at Southern Nazarene and later St. Gregory's, where he graduated in 2005 with a double major in Sports Management and Marketing. He also attended Atlus High School, where he played basketball.
