Tim McLane was named Northeastern State women’s tennis head coach Monday, becoming the fifth head coach in program history.
McLane replaces Charity Andrews, who was head coach the past two seasons.
“"First of all, I'd like to thank Dr. Steve Turner and Matt Cochran for giving me the opportunity to join the NSU community as the next women's tennis head coach," McLane said in an NSU press release. "I enjoyed my visit to Tahlequah and could tell right away that the program has a great deal of support around campus and town, and am excited for the future of women's tennis and the athletic department as a whole."
"I had the opportunity to meet with the team and can tell they're just as excited as I am to get to work as soon as the semester begins and make a push to win the MIAA,” McLane added. “This program has a rich history of winning in the conference, achieving national rankings, and competing in the NCAA tournament. Our goal is to return to that level and win conference titles.”
"We are pleased to have Tim McLane join the RiverHawks Family as our women's tennis coach," said NSU Athletics Director Matt Cochran. "We ran an extensive and thorough nationwide search for this important position. Tim came highly recommended from his previous schools (South Carolina Upstate and Mercer), and we believe he will fit in well with our other coaches and athletics staff.
"The things that really stood out during his interview were his commitment to detail, recruiting philosophy, and overall excitement about coaching tennis at NSU. He has some very lofty goals for our nationally-prominent women's tennis program and we have every confidence he has the ability to achieve those goals in the very near future."
McLane was previously men’s and women’s tennis head coach at the University of South Carolina Upstate for two seasons. He was the top assistant for two seasons prior to becoming head coach.
