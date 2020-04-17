NSU notes: Gomez named GCAA All-Region; RiverHawks add signees

Northeastern State’s Carlos Gomez was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-Region Team on Thursday.
Gomez, a sophomore, is one five golfers in the state to be selected and is among 14 players selected in the Central Region.
Gomez had a 73.93 stroke average across six tournaments this past season. He was a top 10 finisher at the Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate in Lemont, Illinois last fall.
The RiverHawks had three finishes in the top four and didn’t finish outside the top 10 in any tournament.
NSU adds five signees: Jenna Chassie (softball), Rhomie Bradshaw (softball), Matt Erwin (baseball), Jack Hawkins (football) and Brody Mueller (soccer) have each signed with Northeastern State this week.
Chassie, a pitcher from Frisco, Texas, played two seasons at Northern Oklahoma College and won 25 games with a 2.96 earned run average. This past season as a sophomore, she went 6-7 in 16 appearances, 13 of those starts. Chassie logged 56 strikeouts in 76.2 innings and posted an ERA of 3.65. As a freshman, she had a record of 19-6 with a 2.65 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 169.1 innings.
Bradshaw, an outfielder and Southmoore High School product, played in 19 games as a freshman at Seminole State College this past season. She hit .404 with a home run and 10 RBIs.
Erwin, an infielder, was at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri this past season. Erwin is an Oktaha High School product.
Hawkins, a defensive tackle from Ashburn, Virginia, played in five games in 2019 for the Red Ravens. He finished with six total tackles, 2.5 of those for losses, and assisted on a quarterback sack. Hawkins appeared in three games as a freshman.
Hawkins is the 43rd signee of the 2020 class for the RiverHawks and head coach J.J. Eckert. He is the ninth defensive lineman to ink.
Mueller, a midfielder, helped Liberty High School (Missouri) to a 13-9 record in his senior season.
