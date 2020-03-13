Delightment quickly shifted to disgruntlement for the Northeastern State softball team on Thursday.
The RiverHawks swept Nebraska-Kearney in a doubleheader at RiverHawks Park to improve 16-8 overall and 4-2 in MIAA play under head coach Clay Davis.
But they soon found out their season was in an upheaval as the coronavirus, or COVID-19, continued to take its heavy toll.
The MIAA released an announcement shortly after NSU picked up a 1-0 shutout win over the Lopers in the nightcap. The statement indicated the conference and its member institutions indefinitely suspend all MIAA intercollegiate sports activities. The suspension was put into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday.
Also on Thursday, the NCAA announced it was cancelling all remaining winter and spring NCAA Championships at each of the division levels. Potentially, the MIAA could go a step further and cancel all remaining games.
For Northeastern State, this would also include baseball, golf, tennis and spring football practices and scrimmages.
“There are a lot of thoughts running through my head right now, but one of them goes to the seniors in our spring championships season. But I’m gutted for our student-athletes,” said NSU Assistant Athletics Director Don Vieth. “I can’t imagine what they are going through right now. Obviously, there is a lot of uncertainty and a lack of closure at the moment.”
There’s confusion. There’s despair.
Junior pitcher Gail Young, a two-time MIAA Pitcher of the Week selection this season, had just finished off the Lopers in a relief role, earning her first save of the season.
She then heard the news.
“I couldn’t even cry because I just didn’t even know how to process it,” Young said on Friday afternoon. “I would never think anything like this could happen. Surprised is basically my emotion right now. I don’t even know if I’ve accepted it yet, honestly.
“It’s really hard because we were having a great season, like career-wise, we were breaking records and we were doing great, people were excelling at all of their positions, so I just really felt confident this year that we would have a chance to not only win our conference tournament but to go beyond that and do some history-making things.”
Davis, currently in his eighth season as head coach and who just picked up his 200th win at NSU on Feb. 22, knew of the possibilities before his team took the field in Thursday’s opener, but he remained upbeat.
“We had heard some rumblings and we told our team before the first game, ‘We always tell you this game could be your last. Play like it,’” Davis said. “Deep down inside we always know we’re going to play tomorrow and I told them before that this truly could be the last one you play. We had an idea that maybe something was coming.
“I just told them, ‘We’re going to go out and enjoy the day, we’re going to enjoy our team, we’re going to enjoy each other. If we’re up 10 we’re going to smile, if we’re down 10 we’re going to smile. We’re just going to enjoy the day.’ And they did. I thought they played really well, and we had a great time. I even texted them [Thursday night] and told them that today was a blast, if it was our last one it was a blast.”
There’s still a lot of unknowns amongst the chaos.
“There’s a lot more questions than answers at this point,” Davis said. “You hear all the rumors and see all the tweets coming out [Friday] that maybe everybody’s going to get another year of eligibility. But how are we going to pay for those things? How are those scholarships going to be honored? We have an incoming class of six or seven kids. If we kept the current roster now with our redshirts we have 22. Now, do we carry a roster of 30? That’s extreme for softball. So, yeah there’s still a lot of questions that have to be answered.”
The NCAA Division II Administrative Committee granted an additional season of eligibility to athletes in spring sports and waived sports sponsorship requirements for schools cancelling spring seasons later on Friday.
The RiverHawks were scheduled to host Fort Hays State in a doubleheader on Friday.
The NSU baseball team, 9-12 overall and 3-4 in conference play under head coach Jake Hendrick, completed the first of a three-game series against Newman in Wichita, Kansas on Thursday, dropping a 6-5 decision.
