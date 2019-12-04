NSU opens MIAA play on Thursday

Northeastern State opens MIAA play Thursday when it hosts Newman in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks, winners of their last two games, are 7-1 overall under head coach Mark Downey, while the Jets go in at 4-3 overall.
Downey's team did as they pleased in Monday's 100-74 home win over Southwestern Christian. Five players scored in double figures, led by Bradley George's 17 points, the Riverhawks shot 56.3 percent overall, had 22 assists on their 36 field goals and got 41 points from their bench. Others to finish in double figures were Caleb Smith and Iain McLaughlin with 15 points each, and Troy Locke and Josh Ihek with 13 apiece.
Smith, who is averaging a team-high 15.4 points, needs just three points to reach 1,000 for his career. Smith posted a season-high 25 points against Rockhurst on Nov. 26 -- a 78-69 RiverHawks' win at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
NSU, which is off to its best start since the 2012-13 season when it won 10 of its first 11 games, is also receiving double figure scoring from senior guard Kendrick Thompson at 10.9 points per game. The bench, led by junior guard Brad Davis' 7.9 points, is averaging 32 points per contest.
The RiverHawks are among national leaders in 3-pointers made, field goal percentage defense and scoring defense. They have connected on 82 3's (15th nationally), are limiting opponents to 35.3 percent shooting (second), and are allowing 58 points (second).
Newman has lost its last two outings after winning its previous four. The Jets suffered back-to-back losses to Truman State (78-72) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (92-83).
Forward Marshawn Blackmon leads the Jets at 17.3 points and is fourth in the conference with four double-doubles. Blackmon is one of four players averaging in double figures. Anthony Harvey Jr. follows at 17 points, DeAndre Johnson averages 12.5 and Juwan Davenport is at 10.9 points.
The RiverHawks will remain home on Saturday afternoon when they host rival Central Oklahoma in a 3:30 p.m. start.
NSU women look to regroup: The RiverHawks will try to put an end to a three-game slide Thursday in their MIAA opener against Newman.
Northeastern State, 2-5 overall under head coach Fala Bullock, has dropped consecutive games to Texas Woman's, Oklahoma Baptist and 20th-ranked Texas A&M-Commerce all at the NSU Event Center.
Junior guard Cenia Hayes is currently fourth in the conference in scoring at 17.4 points per contest. Hayes, a Sequoyah High School product, has 699 points for her career.
The RiverHawks are also getting 12.9 points from junior guard Shae Sanchez, who has scored at least 10 points in six of her last seven games.
The Jets enter play at 3-4 overall and are coming off a 70-66 setback to Maryville on Nov. 30.
They are led by Kaitlyn Potter, who averages 16 points and has knocked down 21 3-pointers.
Northeastern State will also host Central Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the NSU Event Center.
