The Northeastern State basketball teams will open MIAA play Thursday when they visit Northwest Missouri.
The NSU men, who are winners of four straight and enter at 5-1 overall under head coach Ja Havens, are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m against the second-ranked Bearcats (6-1).
The NSU women, who have dropped three straight games and enters at 2-4 overall under head coach Fala Suiaunoa, will start at 5:30 p.m against the Bearcats (4-1).
The NSU men defeated University of the Ozarks, 82-61, Saturday, Nov. 27 in their previous outing at the NSU Event Center and has won their last four games by an average margin of 23.3 points.
The RiverHawks are led by Emeka Obukwelu, Christian Cook and Rashad Perkins.
Obukwelu averages a team-high 19.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and is shooting 56.8 percent overall from the floor. Cook averages 15.2 points and is shooting 50 percent (16 of 32) from 3-point territory, and Perkins also averages in double figures (11.8 points) and is shooting 60.5 percent overall.
The Bearcats have also won their last four games, including a 98-66 win over Briar Cliff on Nov. 26. Northwest Missouri's lone setback came against Sioux Falls, 83-77, on Nov. 13.
The NSU women fell to Texas A&M-Commerce, 80-67, in their last outing on Nov. 28 in Commerce, Texas.
The RiverHawks are paced by Zaria Collins, who averages 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. Maleeah Langstaff follows at 12.8 points and leads the team with 10.2 rebounds. Jessica Barrow is averaging 12 points, and Maegan Lee also averages in double figures with 10 points.
The Bearcats have won four consecutive games since dropping their season opener against Southwest Minnesota State. They are coming off a 65-62 win over Winona State on Nov. 27.
