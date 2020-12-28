NSU postpones game against Washburn

The Northeastern State women’s basketball team will not play its next scheduled game against Washburn on Jan. 2 due to positive COVID-19 cases.
The RiverHawks (2-5) have dropped their last five games, including a 68-56 loss at Nebraska-Kearney on Dec. 20. They are scheduled to resume play on Thursday, Jan. 7 when they host Central Oklahoma in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
There hasn’t been a rescheduled date for the Washburn game.
NSU has been led in scoring by sophomore forward Zaria Collins, who averages 17.8 points in four games. Senior guard Cenia Hayes is averaging 16.9 points, while senior guard Shae Sanchez follows at 13.4 points.
In their last outing against the Lopers, the RiverHawks received double-figure scoring from Hayes (16 points) and Collins (14).
