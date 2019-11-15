NSU pushing for a positive finish

Northeastern State will attempt to put any kind of positive spin on what’s been a frustrating season Saturday afternoon.
The RiverHawks, who are 0-10 under first-year head coach J.J. Eckert, will host Fort Hays State in their regular season finale at Doc Wadley Stadium in a 2 p.m. kickoff.
NSU is coming off its 23rd consecutive loss as a program last Saturday against Central Oklahoma in Edmond. The RiverHawks have allowed 247 points over the last three weeks — an 86-7 loss to Missouri Southern, a 79-0 loss to Northwest Missouri and an 82-14 setback to Central Oklahoma.
“This our last opportunity, so I’m very, very optimistic that we’ll put our best product on the field and hopefully have a chance to walk off and have some pride in our performance as well,” Eckert said on Thursday.
The NSU offense was limited to just 194 total yards last week against UCO. Quarterback Jacob Medrano completed 10 of 20 passes for 120 yards and threw one interception, and running back Kevin Jackson had 44 yards on the ground and scored both NSU touchdowns.
In nine games, Medrano has thrown for 952 yards with three TDs and eight interceptions while completing 56.8 percent of his passes. Jackson has a team-high 486 rushing yards with five scores. Receiver Mark Wheeland has team highs in receptions (32), yards (445) and touchdowns (two).
Senior linebacker Lane Yoder leads the RiverHawks’ defense with 72 total tackles, linebacker J’Quille Washington and defensive end Ukoh Essang each have a team-best 6.5 tackles for losses, and defensive backs Ashton Antwine and Courtland Clark both have two interceptions.
Northeastern State is allowing 586.3 total yards of offense per game, over 350 of that on the ground.
Fort Hays is coming off a 36-33 double-overtime loss to Northwest Missouri last week. Prior to the setback, the Tigers had won their previous seven games after starting the season with back-to-back losses to Central Missouri and Missouri Western.
The Tigers are led offensively by quarterback Chance Fuller, who has thrown for 3,090 yards with 31 touchdowns. Fuller is completing just over 64 percent of his passes and has thrown only six interceptions.
Fuller’s top receiving target is Harley Hazlett. Hazlett has 70 receptions for 803 yards and eight touchdowns. Manny Ramsey has 785 yards and a team-high 10 TDs.
“I think they’re very confident in what their scheme is,” Eckert said. “They’re going to take advantage of anything you give them high percentage wise. Once you get to that point, they’re going to rely on running the football because it does some things to help them be successful.”
Leading the Fort Hays ground game is running back Charles Tigner, who has 693 yards and five scores.
NSU will honor 14 seniors on senior day prior to Saturday’s kickoff.
