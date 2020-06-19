NSU releases modified schedules for baseball, softball

Byron Beers | Daily Press

Northeastern State shortstop Megan Green throws to first base against Bacone College on Feb. 22 at RiverHawks Park.

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association released 2021 schedules for baseball and softball on Friday.

In baseball, MIAA schools will continue to play 33 game-schedules. The schedules have been reformatted to reduce travel.

There will be 11 three-game series that will be condensed to two days with a doubleheader and single-game structure. Mid-week MIAA nine-inning games have been put in place for 2021 as well. This was done due to the changes to maximum playing seasons passed by the NCAA Division II Presidents Council for the upcoming 2020-21 athletics season, limiting the sport to 40 regular-season games. NSU and other Association members do have the freedom to play seven non-conference games if they so choose to.

The RiverHawks will have six home series in 2021 and a favorable travel schedule in the final six weeks of the season consisting of nine straight home games to close out the regular season, and trips to Rogers State and Missouri Southern.

MIAA play opens on the weekend of February 26 with Northwest Missouri.

The MIAA Tournament format will be an eight-team double-elimination bracket held over four days at a site that has yet to be determined.

NSU softball schedule announced: The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced its 2021 softball schedule Friday afternoon.

Association members will continue to play 26 games with the original 2020 home opponents being away contests in 2021.

The RiverHawks will play 14 games at home, starting with Central Oklahoma for a doubleheader on March 12. Rogers State comes to RiverHawks Park on April 16 to close out a six-game homestand to finish the regular season.

With the changes to maximum playing seasons passed by the NCAA Division II Presidents Council for the upcoming 2020-21 athletics season limiting softball to 44 games, association members can play 18 additional contests. Those dates will be released on GoRiverHawkGo.com shortly.

There were no changes to the MIAA Tournament with eight teams qualifying to play in a double-elimination bracket on May 6-9 at Central Oklahoma.

2021 Northeastern State MIAA Softball Schedule

All games are doubleheaders

March 12 - Central Oklahoma

March 13 - Newman

March 19 - at Nebraska-Kearney

March 20 - at Fort Hays State

March 26 - Northwest Missouri

March 27 - Missouri Western

April 2 - at Central Missouri

April 3 - at Lincoln

April 9 - at Missouri Southern

April 10 - at Pittsburg State

April 16 - Rogers State

April 30 - Washburn

May 1 - Emporia State

Northeastern State's 2021 MIAA Baseball Schedule

February 26-28 - Northwest Missouri

March 5-7 - at Pittsburg State

March 12-14 - Newman

March 19-21 - at Washburn

March 26-28 - at Missouri Western

April 2-4 - Fort Hays State

April 9-11 - at Rogers State

April 16-18 - at Missouri Southern

April 23-25 - Emporia State

April 30-May 2 - Central Missouri

May 7-9 - Central Oklahoma

