Northeastern State will try to find its way again when it returns to the NSU Event Center on Thursday to host Fort Hays State at 7:30 p.m. in MIAA play.
The RiverHawks have dropped their last four games since winning nine of their first 10. They enter at 9-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference under head coach Mark Downey.
The last two losses have come on the road to No. 2 Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western.
In a 76-71 overtime loss to Missouri Western on Monday, NSU committed a season-high 20 turnovers and had a season-low three assists. The RiverHawks also shot well below their season average of 47.2 percent, shooting 25 of 67 (37.3 percent).
Guards Caleb Smith and Kendrick Thompson combined for 52 points against the Griffons. Smith, who leads the team at 16.6 points per game, finished with a career-high 30 points. Thompson, the only other player averaging in double figures at 12.4 points, followed with 22 points. Smith and Thompson are combining for an average of 49 points over the last two games.
NSU’s last win came on Dec. 7 at home against Central Oklahoma. The other conference win was against Newman in overtime. In three of the four losses since the meeting with the Bronchos, the RiverHawks have lost by a combined eight points.
Four of the RiverHawks’ next six games will be at the NSU Event Center with other home games against Nebraska-Kearney (Saturday), Lincoln and Central Missouri. Six of their final eight games will be on the road.
Fort Hays State goes in at 6-6 overall and is winless in MIAA play at 0-4. The Tigers have suffered back-to-back home losses to No. 18 Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State. The other two conference losses were to Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney.
Four players average in double figures for the Tigers with Jared Vitztum leading at 12 points. Devin Davis follows at 11.7 points, Jake Hutchings averages 10.8, and Nyjee Wright is at 10.6.
Saturday’s game against Nebraska-Kearney (8-5, 2-2) is at 3:30 p.m.
NSU women will try to get back into the win column: The RiverHawks will try to rebound from consecutive road losses to Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western when they host No. 13 Fort Hays State Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
Northeastern State enters at 4-8 overall and 2-3 in the MIAA under head coach Fala Bullock, while the Tigers are 11-2 and 2-2.
NSU has lost by a combined 45 points in its last two games, shooting 34.5 percent overall and committing 39 turnovers with only seven assists.
Junior guards Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez have carried a large bulk of the offensive production.
Hayes, who has started 39 straight games, is fourth in the conference in scoring at 16.3 points and has led NSU in rebounding over the last six games. She leads the team in rebounding (6.6 average), steals (20), and 3-point shooting percentage (43.7).
Sanchez averages 13.5 points, leads the team in assists with 25 and has knocked down 23 3-pointers.
Fort Hays State has won its last five games and is coming off a 75-74 home win over Pittsburg State on Monday. The Tigers’ two conference losses were to Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney. The other win came against Missouri Southern.
The Tigers have been balanced offensively with five players averaging in double figures. Kacey Kennett leads in scoring with 11.3 points. Belle Barbieri averages 10.5 points and leads the team in rebounding with an 8.9 average.
NSU will remain home on Saturday when it faces Nebraska-Kearney (13-2, 2-2) in a 1:30 p.m. start at the NSU Event Center. All four of the RiverHawks’ wins have come at home.
