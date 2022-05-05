NSU RiverHawks dome to be replaced

The Northeastern State University capital projects department plans to renovate The Dome located to the west of Gable Field at Doc Wadley Stadium this summer.
Built in 2005, the 22,500 square-foot facility is currently used as an indoor practice facility for NSU Athletics.
Zach Henley, interim assistant director of capital projects at NSU, said the capital projects department is replacing the dome and its supporting components due to age.
“The technology that’s up there is about 17 years old,” Henley said. “We’ve come a long way with pneumatic structures in the industry.”
Henley said the university has contracted Tulsa-based Reco Construction to handle the renovation, including decommissioning the old dome. He added work is slated to begin in June once all the necessary materials are shipped to Tahlequah. Henley said once construction begins contractors have 30 days to complete the project.
Work to be completed includes replacing the existing fabric, cables, insulation and perimeter steel structure that makes up the dome and accompanying mechanical system. Henley said crews will also hang new LED lights and install new electrical circuits as part of the project.
Unlike the initial construction of the facility in 2005, funding for the renovation will be paid for using university funds instead of being privately financed by NSU supporters. Henley said crews will work with NSU Athletics to minimize the disruption the project may have on teams’ summer workout programs.
