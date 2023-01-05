TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State used an 11-2 run in the final 5:05 to drive past rivals Central Oklahoma, 60-59, Thursday evening inside the NSU Event Center. Jaylee Kindred had 12 points and the go-ahead bucket with six seconds remaining to close out the late rally.
The win snapped a six-game skid for the RiverHawks as they improved to 5-7 (2-6 MIAA). Ashton Hackler led NSU in scoring for the third time this season with 19 points and added eight rebounds. Courtney Lee put in 12 points, five assists, and five boards.
Central Oklahoma led by eight with 5:05 left before the RiverHawks scored seven unanswered points. Kindred, playing with four fouls, had all six of NSU's final points. The sophomore also pulled down eight rebounds, matching her career best.
Northeastern State only led just over four minutes Thursday and never held more than a four-point lead. On the glass, the RiverHawks out-paced UCO 37-to-33, which has been a formula for success this season, with NSU holding a 5-1 record when they out-rebound its foe.
The Bronchos had three in double figures as they fell to 5-8 (2-7 MIAA). Northeastern State snapped a 12-game skid to its in-state rivals but holds a 41-33 series lead over Central Oklahoma.
Northeastern State remains at home and will host Newman on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.