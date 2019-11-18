Northeastern State did a first since 2012 by recording its fifth consecutive win to start a season on Monday in a 68-39 victory over Langston at the NSU Event Center.
Senior guard Kendrick Thompson and redshirt freshman forward Daniel Dotson each finished with 15 points to carry the RiverHawks, now 5-0 under third-year head coach Mark Downey, who was named the HoopDirt.com NCAA Division II Coach of the Week earlier Monday.
Thompson, coming off a career-high 28 points in NSU's 76-56 win over Oklahoma Christian on Saturday, continued to dazzle. He shot 5 of 10 overall and was 4 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc.
"Kendrick's been good, he was really good last game, but he can be better," Downey said. "I thought he forced some shots, I thought he took some quick ones in the first half late and we were stale a little bit."
"I mean, I'm just really blessed right now, to come back and perform that well," said Thompson, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury. "I've worked hard and worked for it, I've been in the gym just working on my game this past year, so honestly I'm just blessed to have the chance to do that again."
Dotson also knocked down four 3s, going 4 of 6. He was 5 of 7 overall from the floor.
The 39 points by Lions were the fewest allowed by the RiverHawks in the Downey era, and the 15 points allowed in the second half also matched a low under Downey.
"It's amazing because I thought that we...I didn't think we were locked in as much as we should have been," Downey said. "I think they got a lot of things off scout that we didn't take away, but otherwise the effort and energy and rebounding on the defensive end was really good. Guys are, on the defensive end, playing for each other and I think they help each other out and it's fun."
NSU had its poorest shooting game of the season at 39.6 percent. The RiverHawks entered the contest at just over 50 percent. They were 11 of 29 from 3 and 15 of 24 from the free throw line.
"On the offensive end not so much, we were really sloppy, we scored easy early then guys thought, 'Oh, I'm gonna get mine now,' and I don't know if you do that," Downey said. "I don't think that's selfish, I don't know if they're doing it on purpose or not, but, I think it was easy early so they thought they were gonna be able to get theirs, and they wanted to go score and again I don't think it's a selfish motive, but we've gotta be better at sharing it. When we share it, we're pretty good but we didn't share it well tonight and that led to us being sloppy and taking some bad shots."
The RiverHawks took control at the midway point of the first half with a 9-0 run that gave them a 25-10 lead. Brad Davis started the spurt with a 3-pointer, Troy Locke followed with a jumper, Dotson scored on a layup, and Josh Ihek converted a pair of free throws at the 8:43 mark.
Thompson later gave NSU its largest lead of the first half when drilled a 3 to give his team a 33-17 cushion with 4:30 remaining before halftime.
Langston trimmed the NSU lead to 41-34 after a basket by John Godwin with 12:38 left, but the RiverHawks responded with a 15-0 run behind a pair of 3-pointers from Dotson and seven points from Aaron Givens that put the contest out of reach.
Ten different players finished in the scoring column for NSU. Givens closed with eight points, Davis followed with seven, and both Bradley George and Troy Locke finished with six. Givens ended with a game-high 11 rebounds, Caleb Smith and Davis each had two steals, and Davis finished with a team-high four assists.
"We feel good, I mean we love each other, we got great chemistry and we think we can really do great things this year and help our coach," Thompson said.
The RiverHawks will be back on the road Saturday when they face Tarleton State (2-2) in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
RiverHawks drop Oklahoma Christian on Saturday, move to 4-0: Kendrick Thompson scored a career-high 28 points and Northeastern State rolled to its fourth consecutive win to start the season on Saturday evening with a 76-56 win over Oklahoma Christian at the NSU Event Center.
Thompson, a senior guard who missed all of last year with an ACL injury, knocked down six of the RiverHawks' 14 3-pointers and shot 11 of 17 overall from the floor.
"Kendrick bailed us out, our shooting bailed us out," said NSU head coach Mark Downey. "I didn't think we played very well early. They were, I mean to their credit we told our guys, I didn't think we prepared very well for this game in terms of practice, our preparation wasn't very good Thursday and Friday, so it did worry me.
"It's so much better to learn a lesson in a win than it is in a loss. It's a good win and we'll take it. I know, it's a coach deal when you complain about a 20-point win, but we've got work to do."
Junior guard Brad Davis joined Thompson in double figures with 15 points off the bench and canned four 3s. Eleven of Davis' points came in the first 20 minutes.
"I thought Brad Davis did a really great job of getting us going," Downey said.
NSU has been dominant through four games, defeating opponents by an average margin of 33 points. The RiverHawks are shooting 50.6 percent overall, 43.9 from 3-point range, 80.7 from the foul line, outrebounding opponents 155-128, forcing 16.8 turnovers and averaging 6.8 steals.
"We've got some more talent," Downey said. "We've got some guys that can make shots and we can really score from every spot. Kendrick and Brad did that tonight for us."
NSU started the second half with a 10-0 run to separate itself after leading 40-34 at halftime. Caleb Smith started the surge with a layup, Aaron Givens followed with basket from the inside, and Thompson buried back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 50-34 with 16:34 remaining.
Oklahoma Christian, led by Dedrian Parmer's 17 points and eight rebounds, got back to within 12 points (54-42) on a pair of York Benjamin free throws, but never got closer.
The RiverHawks led by as many as 23 points, 76-53, after a Troy Locke free throw with 34 seconds left.
Northeastern State shot 47.5 percent overall and was good on 14 of its 25 3-pointers. Iain McLaughlin contributed with nine points, Givens closed with eight, and Smith finished with six. Givens pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds, Smith led with six assists, and both Thompson and Smith had steals.
The RiverHawks limited Oklahoma Christian, who falls to 0-2, to 32.1 percent overall shooting. The Eagles also received double-figure scoring from Anthony Johnson, who ended with 14 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.