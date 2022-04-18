WICHITA, Kan. - Northeastern State came from behind twice to sweep Newman in a doubleheader Saturday. The RiverHawks scored three in the seventh to win the opener 9-7 and had four runs in the fifth to take the nightcap 8-4.
The wins over Newman gave NSU a weekend road split and are 23-20 overall and 11-7 in MIAA play.
Northeastern State overcame a three-run first by the Jets with a two-out rally in the fifth. Alyssia Crick hit a double, and a pair of Newman errors allowed four runs to cross home plate. Addy Wolfe, who had a three-hit game, homered to left field to pull NSU ahead 6-4.
Newman would tie the game in the sixth with a pair of singles to the outfield before NSU got a go-ahead sac fly from Jaeden Rosenquist, and then Raegan Edwards hit a two-run shot to extend the NSU lead to three.
The Jets would score one in the seventh and get the winning run at the plate, but NSU's lead would be too much to overcome.
Edwards and Wolfe both had three RBI games, while Gail Young (5-3) earned her 68th career win in the circle.
In the nightcap, the RiverHawks scored all their runs in the final four innings.
Carly Kelley broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth with an RBI single, Delaney Mills followed up with an RBI single to left, and Rhomie Bradshaw plated a pair on a double.
Newman (15-25, 6-12 MIAA) would get two runs back in the sixth before Edwards and Kelley went back-to-back in the seventh.
The Jets would manage to get the tying run on deck in the bottom half of the inning, but Jenna Chassie came in for the save by forcing a double play to end the game.
Edwards had a three-hit game, and Bradshaw plated three runs. Savannah Evans struck out four and moved to 8-9 on the year.
Next weekend, Northeastern State remains on the road and will be at Washburn and Emporia State.
RiverHawks' streak ends: A three-run ninth by Rogers State snapped a ten-game win streak Saturday for Northeastern State, 6-3 at Rousey Field.
The win streak matched an NCAA era high for the program that was set in 2000.
The Hillcats (20-21, 13-14 MIAA) hit a one-out single and double before getting a triple that rattled into the right-field corner for the go-ahead runs. They would get one more insurance run on a single up the middle.
Northeastern State was limited to six hits on the day and tied the game with two runs in the second and one in the third. Scoring opportunities were limited for the RiverHawks until the eighth, when they had runners at second and third. However, the threat wouldn't go further with the inning-ending on three straight swinging strikes.
Collin Klingensmith had a two-hit game and scored two on a double, while Blaze Brothers hit an RBI triple. C.D. White pushed his hit streak to 16 with a single to start the second.
Trey Havens tossed three innings of relief, and Cohen Bell made his sixth consecutive scoreless appearance. Jake Bigham (2-2) allowed four hits in the ninth and was charged with the loss.
Northeastern State goes to 28-13 on the year and 17-10 in the MIAA.
The RiverHawks head to Alva Tuesday for a non-conference game with Northwestern Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.