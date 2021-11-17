NSU ROUTS BACONE: Five players score in double figures to carry RiverHawks to 89-33 win

Northeastern State took control from the very start and breezed past Bacone College, 89-33, Wednesday in its home opener at the NSU Event Center.
Five players scored in double figures to carry the RiverHawks, who won their second straight game and improved to 2-1 on the season under head coach Fala Suiaunoa.
Senior Maleeah Langstaff, a Winthrop transfer, scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in 28 minutes. Langstaff shot 8 of 10 overall and went 2 for 3 from the free throw line. Seven of her rebounds came on the offensive end, and she also added a game-high five assists and four steals.
The RiverHawks, who forced 33 turnovers and collected 21 steals, also received 14 points from Jessica Barrow, 13 from Ashton Hackler, 12 from Maegen Lee and 11 from Morgan Lee, who recorded a game-high seven steals.
Bacone, who fell to 1-10, was paced by Andee Ellis, Jayla McIntosh and Taisha Big Crow with six points each.
Barrow helped the RiverHawks get off to a fast start as she scored seven of NSU's first nine points. She connected on a pair of jumpers and added a 3-pointer to give NSU a 9-3 lead.
The RiverHawks led 31-9 at the end of the one quarter and went up by as many as 38 points in the first half after a Barrow free throw with 15 seconds remaining.
The Warriors shot just 25 percent overall and were limited to 13 made field goals. NSU finished by shooting 40.2 percent and outrebounded Bacone, 62-27. The RiverHawks closed with 30 offensive rebounds and forced Bacone into 24 turnovers before halftime.
NSU struggled from behind the 3-point line where it went 2 of 27. Hackler had the only other 3-pointer, which also came during the first half.
The RiverHawks went up by 50 points, 69-19, at the 1:20 mark of the third quarter on a pair of free throws by Courtney Lee. They took their largest margin of 58 points after Maegan Lee knocked down a short jumper with 2:12 remaining in the contest.
Northeastern State will be on the road Saturday when it visits Oklahoma Baptist in a 2 p.m. tipoff.
