Northeastern State's Chloe Bohuslavicky has been selected as Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Softball Athlete of the Week, presented by Mammoth Turf association officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The true freshman from Piedmont, Okla. batted 5-for-10 at the plate and blasted two homers in the RiverHawks three games last week. Bohuslavicky had five RBI and a double while slugging a robust 1.200 as the team's designated player.
She is the first freshman NSU softball student-athlete to earn an MIAA weekly honor since 2014.
