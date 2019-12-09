KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A couple of weeks after being shutout by the media, Northeastern State racked up four All-Central Region selections in women's soccer by the United Soccer Coaches on Monday.
The selection pool is the largest for NSU that has come from the coaches' affiliation to date for the program.
Emily Seiler earned First Team honors on defense and will be eligible for All-American status. The NSU senior is a two-time All-MIAA First Team Selection and was a United Soccer Coaches All-Region Selection as a junior. Seiler is the first NSU student-athlete to be named First Team by the coaches since 2016.
Paulina Chavez earned her second career All-Region selection and is a member of the Third Team. The junior from Broken Arrow was second on NSU's roster with nine goals and 21 points scored.
Sarah Rector and Mariah Nicolet joined Chavez on the Third Team and were first-time All-Region Selections. Rector landed five goals and three assists, and Nicolet paced the NSU roster with 13 goals and 30 points.
The RiverHawks finished the season as runners-up in the MIAA Regular Season and Tournament and qualified for their first NCAA Tournament appearance.
