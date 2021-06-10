NSU’s Wrather named All-District

Northeastern State offensive lineman Madison Wrather has been selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America Football Super Region 3 Academic All-District First Team.
Wrather, a senior and Yukon product, is one of 25 players to be selected and one of five offensive linemen. He is one of eight to make the team from the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Wrather has started on the offensive line in the RiverHawks’ last 22 games and is the first NSU player to be chosen Ross Dvorak in 2014.
Wrather played in NSU’s exhition against Tarleton State during the spring, as well as the RiverHawks’ scrimmages/joint practices.
Wrather will be included in the voting for Academic All-American that is conducted by the nation’s NCAA Division II sports information directors.
