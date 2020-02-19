NSU’s Young MIAA Pitcher of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northeastern State's Gail Young took top softball pitching honors in the MIAA this week, league officials announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Young won all three starts for NSU last week and didn’t allow an earned run in 22 innings of work. The junior from Collinsville struck out 20 batters, including a career high of nine in a nine-inning 2-1 win over Chadron State.
Young also tossed a one-hitter in a shutout win over Colorado Christian.
In five starts and six appearances on the season, Young is 4-1 with a 1.40 earned run average over 35 innings. She has 28 strikeouts and is limiting opposing hitters to a .224 batting average.
This is the first weekly honor for Young, who was a second-team All-MIAA selection last season.
The RiverHawks are currently 6-3 on the season and will host the NSU Cherokee Nation Festival beginning Friday when they take on Doane in a noon start at RiverHawks Park.
