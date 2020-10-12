NSU schedules football: RiverHawks will play at Tarleton State in March 2021

Northeastern State football will head south of the Red River for the first time in nearly a decade this spring. The RiverHawks will face a newly minted NCAA Division I program, Tarleton State, on March 27, 2021in Stephenville.
Kickoff between NSU and the Texans is set for 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
"We are very excited that President Turner and Athletic Director Matt Cochran are allowing us the opportunity to play a very talented Tarleton State program this spring," said head coach J.J. Eckert. "Coach Whitten and his staff do a tremendous job of developing a championship team year in and year out, and I'm sure that will not change as they transition to the FCS level."
Northeastern State has previously faced Tarleton State while both were members of the Lone Star Conference. The upcoming spring 2021 meeting will be the ninth overall, with NSU winning the last contest between the two programs on September 2, 2010 (31-21 in Stephenville).
Tarleton State is a first-year member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) but will play as an independent in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Recent actions by the MIAA CEO Council will permit up to four joint practices, scrimmages, or games with outside competition or other MIAA members this spring. These independent events are non-conference contests as permitted per NCAA regulations.
Northeastern State has not played a non-conference football contest since October 19, 2013.
