From NSU Athletics
The 2023 NSU Football Reserved Seating Pass renewal period has begun and will run through July 31 at 6 p.m.
Reserved Pass holders from the 2022 season will use the passcode sent to your email to reserve your seats from last season.
New season pass purchases and upgrades will take place from August 1 at 8 a.m. through August 31 at 6 p.m. on Northeastern State’s HomeTown Ticketing site.
Single game tickets sales will begin one week prior to each athletic event throughout the season beginning August 24 at 8 a.m. for football and August 25 at 8 a.m. for men’s and women’s soccer.
New to 2023 is the All Sports Pass that will allow fans general admission access to all NSU home regular season scheduled events. The pass is $228 and will go on sale August 1 at 8 a.m.
All children aged 13 and under will also receive free admission into regular season home athletic events when accompanied by an adult.
Season Pass benefits are also available through the All N Club. Members will receive benefits simply by supporting the general athletic fund or your favorite team. Gifts can be made yearly, quarterly, or monthly to qualify at the different levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.