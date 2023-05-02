Northeastern State men’s golf knows its NCAA Regional Tournament assignment.
The RiverHawks are the second-ranked team in the Midwest region behind Henderson State from the Great American Conference.
Winona State hosts the Central Regional in Winona, Minnesota with the top six teams advancing to the NCAA Championship on May 22-26.
Along with NSU, Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri, and Missouri Southern State join them from the MIAA.
This is the 19th time the RiverHawks have made the NCAA Super Regionals. Last season the RiverHawks finished tied for 14th in the NCAA Super Regioanls.
NSU is looking for its third appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The last time the RiverHawks made the tournament was in 2009.
