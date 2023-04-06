Northeastern State’s campus will be bustling with sports this upcoming weekend. Baseball, softball, and women’s tennis are all welcoming foes to Tahlequah’s campus this weekend.
After teams hit the road last weekend, they can relax as they stay home.
Baseball
NSU’s baseball team opens the weekend home festivities with a three-game series with Fort Hays State at Rousey Field on Thursday that wraps up Saturday.
The Riverhawks are looking to take their third straight Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association conference series win. NSU will have to take on a team that has won its last two games.
The Tigers come into Tahlequah already a better team than in years past. FHS’s 15 wins have already passed its combined win total from the last two seasons.
The Riverhawks come into the game with a dominant recent history winning the last 15 games against the Tigers, including an 11-1 record at home all-time.
Friday’s game will start at 2 p.m. while Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for noon.
The Riverhawks opened the series on Thursday with an 8-2. Four players finished with two hit days for NSU, including Matt Kaiser and Kademon Graff each had a pair of runners batted in during their multi hit day.
Starting pitcher Seth Stacey went four innings. He allowed just one hit, two walks, and five strikeouts.
Javier Sanchez picked up the win throwing three innings allowing a pair of earned runs with two strikeouts and no walks.
Softball
While baseball is facing down Fort Hays State, the softball team will host back-to-back doubleheaders. The pair of doubleheaders starts a 12 game home stand for the Riverhawks.
The first doubleheader kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday with Northwest Missouri coming to Riverhawks Park. Historically the Riverhawks have not fared well against the Bearcats holding a record of just 13-16.
The Riverhawks will look to continue their two-game winning streak that broke a stretch of six straight losses. In their last two games the Riverhawks won by a combined 26-3 against Lincoln last weekend.
The 26-run outbreak was needed after putting up only one run in doubleheader play with Central Missouri.
Women’s tennis
NSU’s women’s tennis team will have two matches this weekend to wrap up their home season. Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, the Riverhawks will take on Northwest Missouri.
Over the years the Riverhawks have dominated the Bearcats with a 19-2 all-time record. Despite the overall success, the Riverhawks have been bested by the Bearcats the last two times these teams met.
On Saturday NSU welcomes another team they have had historical success, but recent failure. Over 18 matches, the Riverhawks hold a 15-3 record but have lost the last three times they have met.
