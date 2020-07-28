Christian Cook, a 2020 Northeastern State basketball signee, had a strong performance in Saturday’s Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Large School All-State game at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
The Midwest City product poured in a game-high 22 points in the West’s 89-84 loss. Cook, one of 10 NSU signees under first-year head coach Ja Havens, connected on seven of his 12 shot attempts and went 4 of 7 from 3-point territory. He was a perfect 4 of 4 from the free throw line, pulled down a pair of rebounds and handed out three assists.
Cook was the Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 after averaging 18 points for the Bombers.
Joining Cook in the RiverHawks’ 2020 signing class are Tahlequah’s Jaxon Jones, Obi Agu, Dillon Bailey, Cale Eaton, Kavion Hancock, Rashad Perkins, Jack Rusch, Trey Sampson and Caleb Williams.
The RiverHawks went 18-11 overall and 11-8 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association last season under former head coach Mark Downey, who left to become head coach at Arkansas Tech.
NSU returns guards Troy Locke, Brad Davis, DeVonta Prince and Payton Guiot, along with forwards Daniel Dotson and Blake Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.