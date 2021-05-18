NSU SIGNS FIVE: RiverHawks add junior college transfer, four Oklahoma high school standouts to 2021 class

Northeastern State added its fifth signee in women’s basketball Tuesday in point guard Kaylin Lay of Frisco, Texas.
Lay joins Oklahoma Christian Academy’s Brianna Wietelman, Sallisaw Central’s Courtney Lee, Warner’s Jaylee Kindred and Hartshorne’s Ashton Hackler as 2021 signees.
Lay is a transfer from Coffeyville Community College. She averaged 6.2 points, 4.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals in her final season with the Red Ravens. Lay ranked 22nd nationally in assists and led Coffeyville to a 15-7 record and spot in the NJCAA Region 6 quarterfinals this past season.
“KK is an outstanding point guard,” NSU head coach Fala Suiaunoa said in a press release. “Her ability to facilitate on offense, be a scoring option when needed and play hard defensively makes her a total package. She’s got great instincts and court vision, and doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. She will bring IQ and maturity to the point guard position, and we look forward to her JUCO experience helping her transition quickly into the programs.”
Wietelman is a 6-foot-1 forward who averaged 20 points, 9.5 rebounds, four blocked shots and 1.7 steals in her senior season. She finished her prep career with 1,281 points, 710 rebounds and 290 blocks. Wietelman shot 55 percent overall from the floor and 79 percent from the free throw line.
“Bri is an exceptional inside-out player with range,” Suiaunoa said. “We’re fortunate to add another player from the state of Oklahoma that has the length, skill and ability to provide an immediate impact. Bri was a standout in Class 2A almost averaging a double-double. She is going to bring a great presence to the court, team and campus community.”
Wietelman, a four-sport athlete at Oklahoma Christian Academy, was an Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association and Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection in 2021 and led the Lady Eagles to a pair of state tournament appearances.
Lee is another 1,000-point career scorer in high school. The Big 8 Conference Player of the Year in 2021, Lee averaged 18.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots, 2.5 steals and 2.7 assists. The 5-foot-11 forward scored 39 points and grabbed 20 rebounds against Keys.
“Courtney is a diamond in the rough for us as she didn’t play summer ball this past year and was truly under the radar, but we are very excited to have her and the Lee family join the RiverHawks,” Suiaunoa said. “Courtney has a phenomenal build and strength, and with her athleticism, our forward position has definitely gotten stronger.”
Kindred, a 6-foot-3 center, averaged 18.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and five blocks as a senior at Warner and earned All-Big 8 Conference honors. Like Wietelman, she was named OGBCA All-State.
“Jaylee is a great all-around student athlete that has succeeded both in the classroom and on the court,” Suiaunoa said. “She will bring some much-needed size to our inside game, and we will look for her to add depth to our center position.”
Hackler is a 6-foot guard that led the Lady Miners to three consecutive 2A State Tournaments. She averaged 23.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 4.2 steals and two blocks as a senior, and was named Black Diamond Conference Most Valuable Player.
“Ashton is the epitome of a student-athlete as she is at the top of her class academically and is one of the top players in the state,” Suiaunoa said. “Her ability to play on both ends combined with her length and grit make her versatility a challenge for opponents.”
The RiverHawks went 6-16 overall and in the MIAA last season under Suiaunoa.
