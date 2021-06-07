NSU soccer players earn academic honors

Four Northeastern State soccer players earned College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District honors, announced on June 3.
Selections were made over three conferences from the Great American Conference, Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Representing the RiverHawks were senior James Doyle, junior Ryan McCully, senior Tom Singhgolden and junior Flynn Semmerling.
It was the second honor for McCully and Semmerling. McCully and Semmerling joined four other former RiverHawks to be named at CoSIDA Academic All-District multiple times since 2013.
Doyle led NSU with 13 points and six goals scored in eight games played this past spring. He added one assist and had a hat trick in NSU's final regular season match.
McCully started all eight matches and finished with a pair of goals and had three assists.
Semmerling paced Northeastern State with 25 shots taken and recorded four goals to go along with one assist in eight matches.
Singhgolden played in just one match before an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He had a goal in NSU's 2-1 win over Southern Nazarene.
Awards were determined by career statistics.
The RiverHawks went 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the GAC in 2021 under head coach Rob Czlonka.
