Raegan Edwards will be joining the Northeastern State softball program in 2022 as an NCAA Division I transfer.
Edwards, a Broken Arrow High School product, played her freshman year at Texas Arlington.
The sophomore-to-be appeared in four games this past season for the Mavericks and logged one hit in four at-bats. Edwards walked once and struck out three times. Texas Arlington qualified for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Edwards, who played third base for the Mavericks, was an All-District, All-Region and All-State selection as a senior at Broken Arrow.
"Raegan is a kid we have known and followed since she was 13 years old," Northeastern State head coach Clay Davis said in an NSU press release on Friday. "We knew immediately she would have D1 opportunities, and we were happy to see her pursue them. Now, when we have the chance to bring her into the family, it was a no-brainer.
"Raegan fits our offense perfectly...big bat, tons of power and just makes an already dangerous lineup even more dangerous."
The RiverHawks went 22-21-1 overall under Davis in 2021. They went 10-15-1 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and closed the season with three straight losses to Washburn and Emporia State (twice).
