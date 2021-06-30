Kiersten Clark joins Raegan Edwards as Northeastern State’s second softball signee for 2022.
Clark, a Drumright High School product, spent the previous two seasons at Connors State.
Clark, who has seen time in the infield and outfield, hit .313 last season and appeared in 40 games with the Cowgirls. As a sophomore she had seven doubles, one triple, two home runs and knocked in 16 runs.
“Kiersten is a versatile player that can thrive either at shortstop or in the outfield,” NSU head coach Clay Davis said in a press release. “She has even spent time at Connors behind the plate. Kiersten brings good gap power and will help replace some of the experience we lost.”
Clark’s top performances at the plate came in outings against Western Oklahoma State and Murray State. She collected three hits in both contests and also drove in three runs.
Edwards, a Broken Arrow High School product, is a transfer from Texas Arlington where she played as a freshman.
The RiverHawks went 22-21-1 overall and 10-15-1 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association last season under Davis.
