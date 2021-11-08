Northeastern State softball will add a significant transfer in pitcher Savannah Evans who will join the RiverHawks for the 2022 season.
Evans pitched for Oklahoma State as a freshman and was a member of a Cowgirls' squad that reached the College World Series this last spring.
"Savannah is special, and for us to land a kid of her caliber doesn't come around very often," said head coach Clay Davis. "She gives instant depth to an already deep pitching staff and gives us a confident weekend starter that can easily be a 20 game-winner."
"To be able to sign a power five pitcher that was at the College World Series last May is a huge win for our program."
Evans will come to NSU as a sophomore and made five appearances during the 2021 season for Oklahoma State, recording a 2.74 earned run average pitching 7.2 innings. This fall, she was a part of OSU's fall camp, pitching a scoreless inning and striking out two against Louisiana State.
Out of high school, Evans was a 2019 all-state selection out of Broken Arrow and went 19-1 with a 1.11 ERA as a senior, where she led the Tigers to a district and regional championship. At the plate in her senior season, she had a .848 slugging percentage and .532 on-base percentage.
Northeastern State opens their season on Feb. 4 in Arkadelphia, Ark. against Cameron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.