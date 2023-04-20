For the final time this season, fans will have a chance to catch a Northeastern RiverHawks softball game.
NSU closes out its home slate this weekend with back-to-back doubleheaders against Washburn and Emporia State. The weekend will kick off on Friday when Washburn comes into town. Before the games, there will be a ribbon cutting for the Athletics Program with the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce as well as Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day.
Washburn will be a tough foe for the RiverHawks. The Ichabods have been ranked as high as No. 15 this season. Even though they are out of the standings they are consistently picking up top 25 votes.
Washburn's top starting pitcher Jaycee Ginter is not only one of the best in the Midwest-Intercollegiate Athletics Association but in the nation. Ginter ranks fourth in the country with 22 wins.
On Saturday, the RiverHawks will honor their seniors before the game. After that though is the real challaenge of Emporia State. The Hornets have won 12 straight home games and have won 13 of their last 15 games.
After back-to-back losses, the RiverHawks have won their last three games allowing just one run in two of those games.
Action kicks off at Friday, April 21 in Tahlequah.
