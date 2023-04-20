Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Haskell, northwestern Sequoyah, south central Cherokee and southeastern Muskogee Counties through 245 PM CDT... At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles northeast of Porum, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Sallisaw... Vian... Gore... Porum... Webbers Falls... Marble City... Tamaha... Briartown... Cookson... Brushy Lake State Park... Lake Tenkiller State Park... Box... Mc Key... This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 280 and 301. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH