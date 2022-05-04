KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northeastern State earned seven All-MIAA Softball Honorable selections Wednesday with the announcement of its postseason awards by Association officials.
The amount of selections is the largest for NSU since 2018.
Gail Young earned her third career All-MIAA nod after being named in 2018 and 2021. Chloe Bohuslavicky and Rhomie Bradshaw went back-to-back seasons with an All-MIAA selection.
Sydney Balderrama, Savannah Evans, Jaeden Rosenquist, and Addy Wolfe earned their first MIAA postseason award.
The RiverHawks will play Missouri Western Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the tournament's opening round in Edmond, on the campus of Central Oklahoma.
NSU women's golf finishes sixth: Northeastern State's season came to an end Wednesday in Women's Golf, where they finished sixth at the NCAA Central Region on the Hot Springs Country Club. The RiverHawks shot a 930 (311-311-308) and never could make any moves on the leaderboard, spending all three days in the same spot.
Aitana Hernandez moved up three places on the individual leaderboard, tied for tenth with a three-round total of 227 (75-77-75), and missed the cut to Nationals by four strokes.
Kaylee Petersen finished her final round as a student-athlete tied for 19th place, shooting a 230 (78-76-76). She will move on to being the team's graduate assistant coach in the fall after playing in 26 events for the RiverHawks. Petersen held a 76.85 career stroke average, the third-lowest in the last decade for the program.
Nina Lee was tied for 28th, turning in a 234 (77-79-78), and Marybeth Bellnap shot a 240 (81-80-79), placing tied for 35th overall. Yasmin Hang had a 244 (83-79-82) and was tied for 44th.
The RiverHawks were third in the nine-team field with 20 birdies and sixth with 152 pars.
Henderson State won the regional, with Central Missouri and Rogers State rounding out the top three who will advance to the NCAA National Championship. Susana Olivares of Central Oklahoma (219) and Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech (224) are the two individuals on non-advancing teams who will join them.
