KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Northeastern State University is selected to finish tied for sixth in the MIAA, according to the preseason coaches' poll released Wednesday afternoon.
The RiverHawks received 99 points and tied with Emporia State.
Central Oklahoma is picked to repeat as MIAA champions, receiving 12 first-place votes and 168 points. Missouri Western was voted second with 152 points with Central Missouri picked third at 138 points. MIAA newcomer Rogers State and Washburn were tied for fourth with 126 points.
The RiverHawks will be led by junior Gail Young, who was selected to the All-MIAA Second Team last year. She pitched 209 2/3 innings for the RiverHawks, recording 116 strikeouts and 19 wins. She is one of three returners who were received All-MIAA honors last season. Head Coach Clay Davis is entering his eighth season with 190 career wins at NSU.
The RiverHawks will open the 2020 season on Feb. 7 at the Harding Invitational. They will face Midwestern State at noon and Harding at 4 p.m.
MIAA Softball Coaches Preseason Poll
1. Central Oklahoma (12) - 168 points
2. Missouri Western (1) - 152 points
3. Central Missouri (1) - 136 points
T4. Rogers State - 126 points
T4. Washburn - 126 points
T6. Emporia State - 99 points
T6. Northeastern State - 99 points
8 Pittsburg State - 76 points
9. Missouri Southern - 74 points
10. Fort Hays State - 73 points
11. Nebraska Kearney - 54 points
12. Northwest Missouri - 52 points
13. Newman - 23 points
14. Lincoln - 16 points
