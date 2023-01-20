KANSAS CITY, Missouri – For the third consecutive season, Northeastern State is selected to finish seventh in the MIAA according to the preseason coaches poll, released Friday, Jan. 20.
The RiverHawks received 101 points, just one tally behind Central Missouri. Northeastern State finished with a 28-25 mark one season ago and returns six starters and its top two arms.
Rogers State was picked first in the preseason poll with 161 points and seven first-place votes.
Washburn finished second in the voting with 158 points and five first-place votes. Central Oklahoma finished third with 151 points and the remaining two first-place nods. Missouri Western came fourth with 125 points, and Missouri Southern rounded out the top five with 114 points.
Nebraska-Kearney was behind NSU in the poll with 86 points, and Pittsburg State came in ninth with 69 points. Emporia State finished top 10 with 65 points. Fort Hays State was picked 11th, Northwest Missouri finished 12th, Newman came in 13th, and Lincoln concluded the poll in 14th.
Northeastern State will open the 2023 season on Feb. 3 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
The 2023 MIAA Softball Preseason Coaches Poll includes Rogers State with 161 points and seven first place votes; Washburn with 158 points and five first place votes; Central Oklahoma with 151 points and two first place votes; Missouri Western with 125 points; Missouri Southern with 114 points; Central Missouri with 102 points; Northeastern State with 101 points; Nebraska Kearney with 86 points; Pittsburg State with 69 points; Emporia State with 65 points; Fort Hays State with 57 points; Northwest Missouri with 37 points; Newman with 35 points; and Lincoln with 13 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.