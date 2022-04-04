Northeastern State won in extras and run-ruled Lincoln for their third consecutive MIAA sweep Saturday. The RiverHawks took the opener 8-0 in five innings and Sydney Balderrama hit a sac fly in the ninth to beat the Blue Tigers 5-4.
NSU moves to 19-16 overall and 7-3 in MIAA play, winning seven of their previous eight games.
In game one, the RiverHawks jumped on top of the Blue Tigers in the opening at-bats for six runs. Carly Kelley hit a two-run shot as part of ten batters who went to the plate.
In the second, Chole Bohuslavicky added an RBI single and smashed a homer in the fourth.
Lincoln was limited to three hits, with Gail Young (8-5) striking out four in four innings of work. Jenna Chassie spun a scoreless fifth.
The RiverHawks took a 4-3 lead into the seventh in the nightcap, where the Blue Tigers hit a one-out homer to extend the game. Northeastern State had the winning run at third with one out in the bottom half of the inning but was left stranded.
Following an extra inning, NSU wouldn't miss scoring a runner from third for a second time, and Balderrama hit her second pitch deep enough to score Delaney Mills in for the winning run.
Addy Wolfe hit her sixth homer of the season, and Rhomie Bradshaw had two of NSU's eight hits.
Madison Heinle (4-3) struck out nine in relief to earn the win.
With the losses, Lincoln falls to 11-20 (0-13 MIAA).
