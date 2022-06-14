NSU softball players named to MIAA Honor Roll

Gail Young was on the honor roll for the fifth time of her career and joined 11 other Northeastern State softball players.
Young, Chloe Bohuslavicky and Sydeney Balderrama were not only chosen to the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Honor Roll, but also Scholar-Athletes.
Rhomie Bradshaw, Jenna Chassie, Cameron Clemons, Alyssia Crick, Carly Kelley, Vic Leslie, Madeline McIntyre, Jaeden Rosenquist and Addy Wolfe were each members of the honor roll.
Young posted an 11-9 record from the pitcher's circle in 2022. She had a 4.52 earned run average in 27 appearances, 24 of those as a starter. She recorded 95 strikeouts and issued 49 walks in 134.2 innings.
Balderrama started in all of NSU's 53 games and had a team-leading .333 batting average to go along with eight home runs and 23 RBIs.
Bohuslavicky led the RiverHawks with 13 home runs and also drove in a team-best 39 runs. She hit .230 and had 83 total bases.
Northeastern State went 28-25 overall and 16-10 in the MIAA under head coach Clay Davis.
