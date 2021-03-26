Northeastern State blasted Northwest Missouri, 9-1, in five innings to split their MIAA doubleheader Friday afternoon at RiverHawks Park.
Alyssia Crick hit a double and triple and had a four-RBI game, and Rhomie Bradshaw cranked out a pair of doubles and hit her fifth homer of the season to send the RiverHawks to 15-9 (3-3 MIAA) overall.
NSU batters out-hit the Bearcats (7-7, 3-3 MIAA) 8-to-2, with the RiverHawks having their ninth multi-homer game of the season.
After relying on the long ball to score runs in the opener, Alyssia Crick did some two-out damage for NSU in the first clearing the bases with a tripled to the right-centerfield wall.
Northwest grabbed a run back with two outs in the second on a sharp ball third that was just beyond Addy Wolfe's glove.
Chloe Bohuslavicky hit a solo homer in third on the 12th pitch of her at-bat to extend the lead back out to three.
NSU hung a five-spot on the Bearcats in the fifth, with Bradshaw hitting a no-doubt homer to center to plate three runs. Bohuslavicky scored one on a sac fly to left, and Crick hit an RBI double to right-center.
Jenna Chassie (4-3) was nearly un-hittable Friday and struck out eight of the 18 batters she faced. The sophomore allowed two hits, and one earned run.
Northeastern State wraps up the weekend with Missouri Western Saturday for a doubleheader starting at noon at RiverHawks Park.
