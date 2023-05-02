Five members of Northeastern State’s softball team were honored with a spot on the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association team.
Chloe Bohuslavicky earned a spot on the All-MIAA First Team. Bohuslavicky leads the RiverHawks with 17 home runs and 47 RBI. The RiverHawks’ designated hitter also added a .333 batting average and 1.083 on-base plus slugging. This selection marks the third time Bohuslavicky has been named to the All-MIAA team.
Savanah Evans joined Bohuslavicky on the first team list. Evans ranked as one of the best overall hitters on the RiverHawks leading the team with a .406 batting average, 1.211 OPS, and a .755 slugging percentage.
On the rubber Evans is one of NSU’s starting pitchers. This season she pitched to the tone of a 3.12 earned run average, with a record of 11-12, and 63 strikeouts.
Catcher Emily Sampson earned a spot on the All-MIAA Honorable Mention Team. This season she earned a .331 batting average, .994 OPS, and 7 home runs. Sampson’s batting average ranked seventh amongst catchers.
Sampson’s work behind the plate earned her a spot on the Rawlings Gold Glove team at catcher.
Pitcher Madison Heimle rounds out the list of selections for the RiverHawks. The sophomore finished the season with a 13-7 record, with 120 strikeouts (seventh most in the MIAA), and a 3.25 ERA.
The RiverHawks’ season is over after they fell out of the MIAA Conference Tournament by just one win.
