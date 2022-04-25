EMPORIA, Kan. - Northeastern State homered twice in the nightcap to take a 2-1 win at Emporia State after falling 10-8 on a walk-off homer in the eighth inning by the Hornets.
The RiverHawks took an 8-7 lead into the bottom of the eighth after Addy Wolfe hit a go-ahead run. Emporia State doubled and hit a single to open the frame before they hit a walk-off three-run homer to center on a 2-2 count to win the game.
Northeastern State out-hit the Hornets 13-to-11, with Raegan Edwards blasting a grand slam as part of a six-run third. Edwards and Jaeden Rosenquist both had three-hit games for NSU.
Madison Heinle (4-4) struck out six and tossed 4.2 innings of relief.
Scoring turned out to be a premium in the nightcap, with nine combined hits being tallied. Sydney Balderrama struck first for NSU in the third, hitting her sixth home run of the year.
Emporia State (24-26, 13-11 MIAA) manufactured a run with two outs in the fifth on a bunt single. The runner would steal second and come in as the tying run.
Addy Wolfe put the RiverHawks back out in front in the sixth with a two-out home run on the first pitch she saw. Her homer was enough for the RiverHawks, with Savannah Evans (9-10) allowing just four hits and striking out six batters.
Northeastern State moves to 24-23 and 12-10 in the MIAA; they return home to host Neb.-Kearney on Friday at 1 p.m. for an MIAA doubleheader.
