NSU stays in a groove, tops Rogers State

The RiverHawks scored three runs in the sixth and seventh innings and held back a late rally by Rogers State to take a 9-8 decision Thursday at Rousey Field.
Northeastern State's win is the ninth consecutive, improving to 27-12 overall and 16-9 in the MIAA.
Brayden Rodden and Matt Kaiser hit went back-to-back, finding the porch in right field to tie the game in the sixth. One inning later, C.D. White scored the go-ahead run on a single up the middle, and Tucker Dunlap added two runs on a ground ball that found its way to center field to plate a pair.
The Hillcats threatened late, and a two-out error in the ninth allowed a homer to left field to put the tying run at the plate. Jake Bigham needed only six pitches out of the pen to punch out the final batter looking to record his fifth save of the year.
Rodden and White had three-hit games as the RiverHawks out-hit the Hillcats 15-to-12.
Four errors would plague NSU on the field, with only two of RSU's runs coming earned on the day.
Dakodah Jones (1-1) earned the win for NSU, going 2.2 innings of relief.
Northeastern State travels to Claremore Friday for the middle game of the series at 3 p.m.
