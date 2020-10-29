The Northeastern State University Department of Athletics announced Thursday afternoon that Nov. 3 would be a mandatory off-day from all athletically-related activities to encourage and enable all of its student-athletes to exercise their right to vote on Election Day.
"The most fundamental right we have as Americans is the privilege to vote," said NSU Athletics Director Matt Cochran. "As educators first, we must allow, and encourage, our student-athletes, coaches and staff the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.
"We also are committed to the NSU Athletics Family and believe that by casting their ballots, they have a chance to have their voices heard. With many polarizing issues affecting the nation, we believe that every vote counts!"
Northeastern State University is a member of NCAA Division II and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA). The RiverHawks offer ten varsity intercollegiate athletics programs: football; men's & women's basketball; men's and women's soccer; men's and women's golf; baseball; softball; and women's tennis.
