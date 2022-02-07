Dillon Bailey scored ten points in the final 50 seconds to lead the RiverHawks past Washburn 72-71 on Saturday.
The RiverHawks trailed 68-63 before they went on a 10-3 run to close out the game. Bailey scored the tying bucket with 3.7 seconds left in the game and drew an offensive foul, leading to the go-ahead winning free throw.
"It's all about players making plays in a tight game, and I thought our guys did a great job of stepping up when we needed," said head coach Ja Havens. "Dillon stepped up and made a big three-point shot, makes a big three-point play, and made his free throws when it wasn't looking good."
"The team stepped up and made the plays. I'm just really happy for them, we needed that one, and hopefully, that's a shot in the arm for them. I'm proud of their fight."
How the game finished wasn't anything like how it started for NSU with the Ichabods opening on a 13-2 run. NSU trailed by ten midway through the first half before the RiverHawks launched into a run of ten consecutive points, tying the game at 20-20 with 7:51 left.
The RiverHawks shot 6-for-10 for the rest of the half and took a 38-35 lead at the intermission.
Both teams exchanged blows in the second half, exchanging the lead four times. Eventually, Washburn would pull away by six, scoring on a second-chance point and getting a bucket on an NSU missed jumper.
Bailey would be fouled with 50 seconds remaining to get NSU back within four (66-62). Off a timeout, the RiverHawks fouled to send Washburn to the line, where they missed the front-end of a one-and-one opportunity. Emeka Obukwelu grabbed to rebound, leading to Bailey hitting a three-pointer with 31 seconds to go making it a 68-67 game.
Both teams traded a pair of free throws before the Washburn missed its first of two at the line with 14 seconds left. Bailey connected on a jumper while being fouled on the ensuing procession to lead to NSU's late comeback.
All five of NSU's starters were in double-figures, with Rashad Perkins having 13 points and seven assists. Bailey, Christian Cook, and Tylor Arnold all had 12. Obukwelu led the team with seven rebounds and had ten points. Jaxon Jones scored nine off the bench.
Washburn came in winners of seven of their last eight and fell to 13-8 (10-5 MIAA).
The RiverHawks improve to 11-11 (6-10 MIAA) and will be on the road next week, visiting Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday.
NSU women fall: A cool shooting game for Northeastern State led to a 61-50 loss Saturday to Washburn.
The RiverHawks shot 30.2-percent (16-53) from the field, its lowest of the season, as they slipped to 4-17 (2-13 MIAA).
Maleeah Langstaff paced the RiverHawks for the 12th time this season with 16 points and seven rebounds. Ashton Hackler scored 13 and led the team with three treys on the day.
NSU hung with the Ichabods early and trailed 17-13 after the opening stanza. Meagan Lee hit a three-pointer with 6:07 left to the half to get them within a pair (22-20) from Washburn. The Ichabods followed up with eight unanswered points, and NSU would never make up the gap.
Maegan Lee had nine points and a team-high four assists; Morgan Lee added seven.
Washburn shot 25-for-50 on the floor and was led by Hunter Bentley who scored a game-high 24 points. With the win Saturday, the Ichabods improve to 10-10 (8-6 MIAA).
