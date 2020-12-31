Top-ranked Northwest Missouri led from start to finish and extended Northeastern State’s losing streak to five games, defeating the RiverHawks, 74-55, at the NSU Event Center Thursday.
The Bearcats, playing their first game since Dec. 5, stay unbeaten, improving to 4-0. They were ignited by forward Ryan Hawkins’ 15 points and 14 rebounds.
The RiverHawks, who fall to 1-6 overall and in MIAA play, received a game-high 17 points from guard Brad Davis, while guard Troy Locke added 14 points.
Northwest Missouri was sparked by a 17-0 run in the first half and led 42-15 at halftime. The Bearcats started to take control after a wave of 3-pointers, connecting on five of them to build a 39-12 lead at the 5:23 mark. Luke Waters and Mitch Mascari each had a pair of 3s to spark the run.
“[Northwest Missouri] aren’t going to beat themselves, so you’ve got to be really good, competing hard to give yourselves a chance coming down to win a tight game against them. Because that is what it would take, and we certainly didn’t give ourselves a chance based on our performance in the first half,” NSU head coach Ja Havens said.
The Bearcats shot 53.6 percent over the first 20 minutes and knocked down eight 3-pointers. They outrebounded NSU, 23-9, and forced 11 turnovers. The RiverHawks shot just 26.3 percent in the first half, and the 15 points were the lowest output in a half since Jan. 12, 2017.
The RiverHawks were better over the course of the second half where Davis scored all of his 17 points. Davis got his team to within 17 points (57-40) on a jumper at the 11:17 mark, and freshman guard Christian Cook made a pair of free throws with 10:09 remaining to trim the Bearcats’ lead to 61-44. The two 17-point deficits were as close as the RiverHawks would get.
“I’m proud of the way we competed in the second half, and we had that conversation obviously at halftime and then after the game,” Havens said. “We’ve got to be able to combine execution with that on both ends, but from a foundational level we competed hard enough in the second half to give yourself a chance to win night in and night out. That was not true of the first half. As a program, we’ve got to have a higher bar.
“We showed in the second half we’ve got potential. This team can be better than we are. We’re not there yet. That’s got to be our focus day to day right now, just improving, winning more possessions, playing with greater effort, playing with great focus, and I think good things will happen if we do that.”
Northwest Missouri also received 14 points from Trevor Hudgins and 11 from Waters.
Davis has finished in double figures six times this season for the RiverHawks. He shot 7 of 11 overall, had three of NSU’s five 3s, and was one of three players to grab four rebounds.
“Brad led us with toughness. He responded to that,” Havens said.
It was the third straight contest for Locke to reach double figures. Locke, who had a season-high 21 points against Fort Hays State on Dec. 18 after missing three consecutive games, scored nine of his points in the first half, shot 4 of 10 overall and went 6 for 8 from the free throw line.
“Troy has offensive ability,” Havens said. “He’s strong and he’s a tough matchup. When he gets the ball going to the basket he’s hard to deal with. He’s shown the ability to score, and I thought at times tonight he did a great job defensively and we need more of that.”
NSU is still trying to build a foundation in Havens’ first season as head coach. The RiverHawks, who were without three players who had provided significant minutes and a combined 10 starts entering Thursday, have been in constant flux.
“It’s tough, that’s life,” Havens said. “The thing I love about athletics is it’s going to challenge you, and we’ve had more than our share of adversity. We’ve had plenty of it, but we’re not alone. We will make no excuses. We’ve got guys that when they get their opportunity, hopefully go out there and do, with their best effort, exactly what we try to do offensively and defensively.
“When adversity comes you have to respond, and respond the right way, and we’re getting tested right now. How we come out of his on the tail end says a lot about who we are. We’re going to continue to show up every day and work, and we’re going to battle and put our best foot forward every opportunity we get.”
NSU will host fifth-ranked Washburn (6-0) on Saturday in a 2 p.m. start at the NSU Event Center. The scheduled Jan. 7 matchup with Central Oklahoma at the NSU Event Center has been postponed due to COVID-19.
