Northeastern State claimed its second consecutive MIAA sweep with 13-7 and 5-1 wins Friday over Central Missouri.
The RiverHawks have won five of their last six and improved to 17-16 overall (5-3 MIAA) with their first sweep of the Jennies since 2013.
Central Missouri (9-24, 2-8 MIAA) took a 4-1 lead into the fourth before the RiverHawks set 12 batters up in the bottom half of the inning. Chloe Bohuslavicky hit a grand slam homer, and Addy Wolfe hit one over the fence in her second at-bat of the inning. The RiverHawks had five of their 11 hits of the game in the fourth.
The Jennies got three runs back in the sixth before NSU loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half and plated four.
Rhomie Bradshaw had two hits and a two-RBI double in the fourth, Bohuslavicky had a five-RBI game, and Wolfe had two-RBI.
Gail Young (7-5) went six innings and struck out five for the win.
Bohuslavicky hit a two-RBI double to right-center in the nightcap to give NSU a lead that they never relinquished.
Carly Kelley and Delaney Mills had an RBI single in the third to extend their lead to 4-0. Kelley later hit a solo home run in the fifth.
Central Missouri's lone run came in the fourth on a home run.
Savannah Evans (5-8) struck out six in the complete game.
Northeastern State returns to the field Saturday to host Lincoln for a doubleheader starting at noon.
