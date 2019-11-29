NSU to host Texas A&M-Commerce

Northeastern State will return to the court Saturday afternoon when it hosts No. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce in a 2 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks (2-4) are coming off consecutive losses to Texas Woman's, and more recently, a 74-68 overtime setback to Oklahoma Baptist last Tuesday at the NSU Event Center.
Saturday's contest will be the fifth of eight straight home games for head coach Fala Bullock's team.
Junior guard Cenia Hayes did her part on Saturday. Hayes put together the ninth 20-plus point effort of her career and recorded her second double-double by scoring 24 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. It was the fourth time in six games that she's reached 20 points this season.
Hayes is currently third in the MIAA in scoring at 18.7 points. She is shooting 48.6 percent overall from the floor and has knocked down 18 of 37 3-pointers, also 48.6 percent. Hayes also leads the team in rebounding (5.8 average ) and steals (15).
First-year junior guard Shae Sanchez also averages in double figures with 14.3 points and tops the RiverHawks with 16 assists.
The Lions are unbeaten at 6-0 and defeated 18th-ranked Southeastern Oklahoma State, 70-64, in their last outing.
Forward Alexis Bryant averages a team-high 12.8 points per game and also leads Commerce with 7.8 rebounds.
Chania Wright follows Bryant with at 10.8 points and has a team-best 17 assists.
Following Saturday's game, Northeastern State will host Newman on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the NSU Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.