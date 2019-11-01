NSU travels to face No. 14 Northwest Missouri

Northeastern State will try to bounce back from a nightmare on Saturday afternoon when it visits 14th-ranked Northwest Missouri at Bearcat Stadium in Maryville, Missouri.
The RiverHawks are coming off an 86-7 loss to Missouri Southern last week at Doc Wadley Stadium. It was the worst loss since 1922 and the 21st straight setback dating back to 2017.
The Bearcats will be the third ranked team that NSU has faced this season. Northwest Missouri has won all the previous nine meetings, including a 62-17 victory last year at Doc Wadley Stadium.
NSU, 0-8 under first-year head coach J.J. Eckert, was bruised and battered last week. Missouri Southern had 743 yards of total offense, scored 35 points in the second quarter, and punted just once.
“Last week was by no means what we wanted to look like, but we’ve got three more games left,” Eckert said. “How are we going to attack those? Are we going to continue to try to fight a fight to see what kind of toughness and togetherness and wanting to be competitive in all of those things you’re looking for in the equation, or are we just going to go lay down and see what happens? It’s never easy, you’ve just got to go find a way to hook it up for 60 minutes and see what happens.”
The Bearcats (7-1) suffered their only loss to Nebraska-Kearney in week seven.
They are led by sophomore quarterback Braden Wright, who has completed 51.6 percent of his passes for 1,534 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 439 yards with six scores. Running back Justin Rankin has rushed for a team-high 599 yards and has five TDs. Wright’s top three targets are Imoni Donadelle, Rankin and LaTroy Harper. Donadelle leads in catches (22), yards (474) and touchdowns (six). Rankin has 18 receptions for 235 yards with three scores, and Harper has 16 grabs for 332 yards and four TDs.
On defense, Northwest Missouri is led by safety Blake Bayer’s 51 total tackles. Defensive back Trey Washington has a team-high four interceptions, and defensive tackle Zach Howard leads with five quarterback sacks.
“When you talk about storied programs across the nation, you can talk about the Alabamas, you can talk about the Oklahomas, you can talk about the Mount Unions, but when you start talking about Division II football, Northwest Missouri is that name,” Eckert said. “They’ve been good for so long, and it’s unbelievable that they’ve been able to keep it going as long as they have.”
The RiverHawks are led offensively by redshirt freshman quarterback Jacob Medrano, running back Kevin Jackson and receiver Mark Wheeland. Medrano is completing just under 60 percent of his passes and has thrown for 745 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. Jackson leads NSU with 399 rushing yards and has three TDs, and Wheeland has team highs in receptions (26), yards (327) and touchdowns (two).
Defensive backs Ashton Antwine and Ty Nichols lead the RiverHawks’ defense. Antwine has 51 tackles and two interceptions, both team highs, and Nichols leads the MIAA and is 11th nationally with 11 passes defended. Nichols has 50 tackles and has forced one fumble.
As a team, NSU is averaging 257 total yards and converting 23 percent of its third downs.
Opponents are averaging 573 total yards, 334 of that on the ground.
“Heck, anything can happen in football,” Eckert said. “You never know how that whole situation goes. We continue to talk about just from big pictures, it’s not how you start, it’s how you’re going to finish it.
Northeastern State, who will remain on the road next week when it takes on Central Oklahoma in the President’s Cup, last won on Oct. 28, 2017 in a double-overtime win over Missouri Southern at Doc Wadley Stadium.
