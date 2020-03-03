KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A trio of Northeastern State men's basketball players earned spots on the 2020 All-MIAA Basketball team, the league office announced Tuesday. Seniors Caleb Smith and Kendrick Thompson were named Second-Team, and senior Josh Ihek was an All-Defensive Team selection.
Smith earned his second All-Association award, after being a Third-Team selection as a junior. During the 2019-20 season, Smith led the RiverHawks in scoring 11 times and had nine games with at least 20-points. In MIAA play, he was eighth in scoring with 17 points a game.
After redshirting last season, Thompson earned his first All-Association award and was fourth in MIAA play in scoring with 18.3 points per game. The senior led NSU in assists 14 times and scoring in 12 contests. Heading into the MIAA Tournament, Thompson has averaged over 24-points in the last four games.
Ihek claimed his second postseason honor after making the Honorable Mention list last season. The senior recorded 41 blocks and was third overall in the MIAA, during the 2019-20 season he went through a stretch of 12 games where he recorded at least a block.
The three selections for NSU is the largest in their tenure as MIAA members (2012-P).
2020 All-MIAA Postseason Awards
Player of the Year - Trevor Hudgins - Northwest Missouri; Defensive Player of the Year - Ryan Hawkins - Northwest Missouri; Freshman of the Year - Will Eames - Missouri Western; Coach of the Year - Ben McCollum - Northwest Missouri.
First Team
Cam Martin - Missouri Southern; Tyrell Carroll - Missouri Western; Ryan Hawkins - Northwest Missouri; Trevor Hudgins - Northwest Missouri; Tyler Geiman - Washburn.
Second Team
Kinzer Lambert - Missouri Southern; Morgan Soucie - Nebraska Kearney; Caleb Smith - Northeastern State; Kendrick Thompson - Northeastern State; Marques Sumner - Rogers State.
Third Team
Jared Vitztum - Fort Hays State; Elyjah Clark - Missouri Southern; Marshawn Blackmon - Newman; Diego Bernard - Northwest Missouri; Tavian Davis - Rogers State.
Honorable Mention
Central Oklahoma - Cam Givens; Emporia State - Brenden Van Dyke; Lincoln - Jonell Burton; Missouri Western - Will Eames, Tyus Millhollin; Nebraska Kearney - AJ Jackson, Kyle Juhl; Northwest Missouri - Ryan Welty; Pittsburg State - AJ Walker; Rogers State - Chris Miller, Brewster Peacock; Washburn - Jonny Clausing.
All-Defensive Team
Braelon Walker - Missouri Southern; Josh Ihek - Northeastern State; Diego Bernard - Northwest Missouri; Ryan Hawkins - Northwest Missouri; Tavian Davis - Rogers State.
Cenia Hayes named All-MIAA Honorable Mention: Northeastern State junior Cenia Hayes was named to the 2020 All-MIAA Women's Basketball Team, league officials announced Tuesday.
Hayes was an Honorable Mention selection for the second consecutive season after being eighth in the Association in scoring with 14.7 points per game. In 26 games played, the Tahlequah native had eight games with at least 20-points and had two double-doubles.
In three playing seasons at NSU, Hayes has 959 points and 404 rebounds.
2020 All-MIAA Awards
Player of the Year - Megan Skaggs - Central Missouri; Co-Defensive Player of the Year - Nija Collier - Central Missouri; Co-Defensive Player of the Year - Jessica Wayne - Emporia State; Freshman of the Year - Tre'Zure Jobe - Emporia State; Coach of the Year - Dave Slifer - Central Missouri.
First Team
Megan Skaggs - Central Missouri; Morgan Fleming - Central Missouri; Tre'Zure Jobe - Emporia State; Corbyn Cunningham - Missouri Western; Kaylee DaMitz - Pittsburg State.
Second Team
Nija Collier - Central Missouri; Kelsey Johnson - Central Oklahoma; Mollie Mounsey - Emporia State; Kacey Kennett - Fort Hays State; Brooke Carlson - Nebraska Kearney.
Third Team
Jaden Hobbs - Fort Hays State; Katrina Roenfeldt - Missouri Western; Haley Simental - Nebraska Kearney; Tristan Gegg - Pittsburg State; Reagan Phelan - Washburn.
Honorable Mention
Central Oklahoma - Shatoya Bryson, Micayla Haynes; Emporia State - Jessica Wayne; Fort Hays State - Belle Barbieri; Missouri Southern - Destiny Cozart, Chasidee Owens; Missouri Western - Chris Wilson; Nebraska Kearney - Maegan Holt, Klaire Kirsch, Kelsey Sanger; Newman - Kaitlyn Potter; Northeastern State - Cenia Hayes; Northwest Missouri - Mallory McConkey; Pittsburg State - Athena Alvarado, Meghan Maher; Washburn - Hunter Bentley, Shelbe Piggie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.