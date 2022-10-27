KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Three members of the Northeastern State women's soccer team were honored as part of the MIAA's postseason awards, association officials announced Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Myka Heimbach was named a First Team All-MIAA player, with Payton Lieb and Kamari Jefferson earning Third Team recognition.
Heimbach paced the RiverHawks with 12 points (5 goals, 2 assists) and made 17 starts during her senior season. Two of her goals came in conference play and were equalizers in draws. Heimbach's assist in the season finale propelled the RiverHawks to a win and up one position in the conference standings.
Jefferson earned her second conference postseason honor and led the RiverHawks' defense which was third in the MIAA in goals allowed. She paced the team in minutes played and is one of four players to start in all 18 matches during the regular season.
Despite missing four games this season, Lieb was tied for the team lead with five goals and had two game-winners. The senior is third in the MIAA in shot accuracy and paces NSU with 1.5 shots-on-goal per game.
The RiverHawks are the number-7 seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament and will travel to Emporia State Sunday, Oct. 30.
