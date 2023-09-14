TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Highlighted by goals from four different players, No. 23 Northeastern State delivered their best offensive performance of the season so far and paired it with their third shutout across their first five matches of 2023 in a 4-nil victory over Dallas Baptist Thursday
night.
The win is NSU's second of 2023, placing their record prior to the start of GAC/MIAA play next week at 2-1-2, while the loss dropped DBU to 2-2.
Northeastern State found immediate offense to start the match in the form of a fifth-minute goal by Mario Sapena, his second of the season. He would get a solid pass from Marcovich Brown who was credited with his third assist.
The RiverHawks outshot the opposing Patriots in the first half 9-5, and they converted their final attempt of the period with Donovan Aparicio's first goal of the campaign in the 45th minute, assisted by Elijah Porter, to give themselves a multi-score advantage going to the break.
Defense stood tall in the second half with RiverHawks limiting the Patriots to just three attempts across the final 45 minutes. The scoring onslaught for NSU came in the final four minutes of the match. Martin Martinez attacked from 20 meters out for his first goal of 2023 in the 87th minute.
NSU's fourth came less than a minute later with Ivan Lopez getting a breakaway for his third goal of the year.
The RiverHawks return to DeLoache Field on Saturday, Sep. 23, as they open their conference slate against Harding at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.