NSU will kick off football season on Sept. 12.

Northeastern State has a modified 2020 football schedule after the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced changes Tuesday.
The schedule will have 10 dates rather than the standard 11, and the season opener will be Saturday, Sept. 12 rather than Thursday, Sept. 3. The RiverHawks were originally scheduled to host Emporia State in their season opener. Now, they will start with Missouri Western at Doc Wadley Stadium. NSU will not play Washburn in 2020.
Home dates include Missouri Western, Missouri Southern (Oct. 3), Lincoln (Oct. 17), Nebraska-Kearney (Oct. 31) and Pittsburg State (Nov. 7). Road opponents are Central Missouri (Sept. 19), Emporia State (Sept. 26), Northwest Missouri (Oct. 10), Fort Hays State (Oct. 24) and Central Oklahoma (Nov. 14).
Times for home games and ticketing information will be released on a later date on GoRiverHawksGo.com.
RiverHawks land Arkansas recruit: Ty Young became the latest addition to NSU’s 2020 recruiting class last week.
Young is a freshman defensive back from Gosnell High School (Arkansas). He earned Arkansas All-State honors after rushing for 1,210 yards on 147 carries with 12 touchdowns as a running back. He also recorded eight catches for 232 yards with one TD. Defensively, he registered 146 total tackles, 13 tackles for losses, one quarterback sack, one quarterback hurry, a pair of interceptions, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Young missed the first three games of his senior year with a shoulder injury.
